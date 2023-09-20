NAVFAC Northwest awards combined $1-billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW) awarded a $1 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts (IDIQ MACC) to eight contractors for new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair of facility construction projects at various locations within the NAVFAC NW area of operations, Sept. 21. The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months.



Absher Construction Co., Puyallup, Washington; The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Florida; Macnak Construction LLC, Lakewood, Washington; Shape Construction, Poulsbo, Washington; Tompco-Triton JV, Seabeck, Washington; Contrack Watts, McLean, Virginia; GlenMar-Hensel Phelps JV, Clackamas, Oregon; and NH1 JV, Highland, Utah was awarded $5,000 each for the contract award. Contractors were chosen using the best value source selection for procurement based on technical factors, past performance, and price. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with 31 proposals received.



Absher Construction Co. was also selected as offering the best value to the government for the initial seed project task order for the P263 EA-18G Fleet Replacement Squadron Expansion at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.



This unrestricted, competitive procurement contains an internal small business set-aside, IDIQ MACC, with no pre-established fixed contract prices. Award of task orders will be on a firm-fixed-price basis.



The scope of the projects includes new construction, renovation, alteration, and demolition of administrative and industrial facilities, childcare centers, lodges, recreation and fitness centers, retail complexes, warehouses, housing offices, community centers, commercial and institutional buildings, manufacturing and industrial buildings, and other similar facilities.



It is anticipated that most of the work will occur in Washington State, however, projects could be located anywhere in the United States.



The full contract announcement is available at: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3534216/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023