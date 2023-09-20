Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Northwest awards combined $1-billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW) awarded a $1 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts (IDIQ MACC) to eight contractors for new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair of facility construction projects at various locations within the NAVFAC NW area of operations, Sept. 21. The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months.

    Absher Construction Co., Puyallup, Washington; The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Florida; Macnak Construction LLC, Lakewood, Washington; Shape Construction, Poulsbo, Washington; Tompco-Triton JV, Seabeck, Washington; Contrack Watts, McLean, Virginia; GlenMar-Hensel Phelps JV, Clackamas, Oregon; and NH1 JV, Highland, Utah was awarded $5,000 each for the contract award. Contractors were chosen using the best value source selection for procurement based on technical factors, past performance, and price. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with 31 proposals received.

    Absher Construction Co. was also selected as offering the best value to the government for the initial seed project task order for the P263 EA-18G Fleet Replacement Squadron Expansion at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

    This unrestricted, competitive procurement contains an internal small business set-aside, IDIQ MACC, with no pre-established fixed contract prices. Award of task orders will be on a firm-fixed-price basis.

    The scope of the projects includes new construction, renovation, alteration, and demolition of administrative and industrial facilities, childcare centers, lodges, recreation and fitness centers, retail complexes, warehouses, housing offices, community centers, commercial and institutional buildings, manufacturing and industrial buildings, and other similar facilities.

    It is anticipated that most of the work will occur in Washington State, however, projects could be located anywhere in the United States.

    The full contract announcement is available at: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3534216/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 18:27
    Story ID: 454016
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Northwest awards combined $1-billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Contracting
    Northwest
    Small Business
    MACC
    IDIQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT