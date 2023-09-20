Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day

    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag flies at half-staff Sept. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag flies at half-staff Sept. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The half-staffing of the flag is to remember the victims of the terrorist acts of Sept. 11, 2001.

    Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world.

    Flags are also encouraged to be displayed on individual American homes.

    Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

    Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:55
    Story ID: 454012
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy observes 2023 Patriot Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy
    9/11 observance
    remember 9/11
    half-staff of U.S. flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT