4th Inf. Div. Main Command Post Operation Detachment Demobilization and Award Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment receive the Army Commendation medal during their demobilization ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023. The MCP-OD earned their award from the support they provided Task Force Ivy during Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce in Eastern Europe.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. - After nine long months, the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), consisting of Utah National Guardsmen, recently returned from their deployment to Eastern Europe in support of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. Before the Soldiers head back to their home station, 4th Inf. Div. leaders held a demobilization and award ceremony for the detachment at the division headquarters on Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023.



The detachment’s mission was to integrate within the division headquarters and augment staff personnel to increase mission capability, execution, operations, and support forward deployments.



“The contributions from our teammates of the Utah National Guard were crucial for the success of Task Force Ivy while deployed to Poland,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. “The Main Command Post-Operational Detachments are pivotal within the structure of the Division headquarters. It’s important to formally acknowledge these Soldiers and show appreciation for their commitment to the Ivy Division.”



MCP-OD units are composed of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard components that are attached to active duty Army units to assist with operations and share responsibilities. These responsibilities cover a wide range of mission critical tasks from intelligence, sustainment and flight operations just to name a few. This support extends to state side training exercises also with the 4th Inf. Div.



Select MCP-OD Soldiers were presented the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of the outstanding support the MCP-OD provided to TF Ivy.



“It gives me a sense of pride that I had great leadership that recognized me, who acknowledged the hard work I was doing,” said Sgt. Jesse Pierce, an infantryman assigned to the MCP-OD.



During the ceremony Maj. Rylee Munns, a field artillery officer with the MCP-OD, was promoted from major to lieutenant colonel. During Lt. Col. Munns’ promotion, his wife, Crystal Munns, had the honor of placing his new rank on his uniform.



“It’s an honor, as always,” said Munns when talking about his promotion. “It’s always been an honor to serve and just appreciate all the support the 4th Infantry Division has given us.”



The award and demobilization ceremony marks ‘Mission Complete’ for the 4th Inf. Div. MCP-OD and a return to home for the Soldiers until the next mission, wherever it may take them.

-30-