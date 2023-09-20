Eisenhower High School JROTC cadets immersed in Army life, history during Fort Sill visit

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sept. 21, 2023) — Fort Sill’s Deputy Assistant Commandant of the Field Artillery School Maj. Oliver Gooden teamed up with Army Recruiters to create a new community outreach program that gives area students a glimpse into both the history of the Army and current opportunities.



Cadets from Eisenhower Senior High School JROTC started their day with a scavenger hunt at Fort Sill’s Field Artillery Museum, designed to offer a more hands-on approach to learning about the Army’s Field Artillery history. They ended their day with the opportunity to experience firsthand two of the Army’s field artillery weapon systems.



Cadet Jessie Bush said “I’m looking forward to messing with the artillery, but not looking quite as forward to the loud part.” Bush said she is considering joining the Reserves to see if she likes the military life before potentially joining the active Army.



Cadet Thomas Oman, has been considering a career in the Army, and joined JROTC to experience something different. He began the day “just wanting to have fun,” but after the day was over, Oman said he really enjoyed experiencing the weapons systems and didn’t realize they could be that much fun. “It made me think a little bit harder about joining the Army,” he said.



The new outreach program is designed with several goals in mind. “The Army has challenged everyone, not just recruiters, to be active with team oriented groups in their communities and show them what the Army can provide,” Gooden said. “Even if it isn’t a career, the Army offers a future.”



Gooden started this outreach with the goal of bridging the gap between Fort Sill and the area high schools to get the Army’s story out there to assist with recruiting challenges. “The military gave me an out and I took it,” Gooden said. “If we can tell these students anything, it is that it’s not about right now - they have to start thinking about their future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 17:22 Story ID: 454007 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eisenhower High School JROTC cadets immersed in Army life, history during Fort Sill visit, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.