Post reinforces privately-owned weapons policy

The sights and smells of autumn are in full swing around Fort Jackson, including a favorite pastime of many South Carolinians – hunting.



Deer hunting season has been open since Aug. 15 in game zones three and four in the state, which includes Richland County and the Fort Jackson area.



Fort Jackson has several areas open for hunting and for those who don’t hunt live game, Aachen range is also open for shooting on specific days, with the next event being the Second Friday Range Day, Oct. 13.



With more weapons activities open during this time of year, more people will likely bring weapons on post.



If you plan to use one of the hunting areas or Aachen range, make sure you adhere to the Fort Jackson Physical Security Plan and Army Regulation 190-11: Physical Security of Arms, Ammunition and Explosives to avoid any legal issues.



“First things first, the weapon must be registered on post,” said Richard Riley, physical security chief. “Anyone using those areas will register the weapon at the Visitor Control Center near the main gate on Strom Thurmond Blvd.”



Riley emphasized not to bring any weapons when going to fill out the Fort Jackson Weapons Registration Form. Instead, know the type of weapon, model, serial number, barrel length, caliber/gauge and the make/brand to fill out the required information.



If it’s a little too much to remember or write down, the form can also be found on the Fort Jackson iSportsman website at https://ftjackson.isportsman.net/hunting.aspx. Once there, click the “FJ Weapons Registration Form” link on the page to bring up a PDF version of the form.



“The information stays local,” Riley said. “It isn’t provided to any external agencies. It’s used in case officers are responding to an event, so they’ll know if there’s a weapon at the location.”



Weapons storage is another concern for many individuals who plan to use the ranges or hunting areas.



“There is no situation where a person can store any weapons in the barracks, according to regulation, Riley said. “Soldiers in the barracks need to work with their command team to store weapons in the unit’s armory.”



For Soldiers who live in on-post privatized housing, they can store weapons in their quarters, if the weapons are registered on post.



According to the Fort Jackson Physical Security Plan, weapons are not able to be stored in vehicles. If you plan to attend a range event or use an open hunting area, patrons must go directly to that site, use the site, and then return the weapon to the proper storage area without any other stops in between. This also applies to those who live off-post.



For more information about bringing personally-owned weapons, including non-firearms such as compound bows, reach out to the Fort Jackson Physical Security Office at 751-2005/6019.

