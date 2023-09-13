From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Warminster Township Municipal Authority, Warminster, Pennsylvania, a $11,017,202, firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded cooperative agreement (N40085-15-2-8705) for additional water remediation at the Warminster drinking wells, done in conjunction with the former Naval Air Warfare Center Warminster.



Work will be performed in Warminster Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 Base Realignment and Closure (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,017,202 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:25 Story ID: 453669 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract Modification for Water Remediation in Warminster, Pennsylvania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.