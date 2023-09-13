AFMC Airmen secure slots in intermediate, senior developmental education

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command Airmen excelled in this year’s Intermediate and Senior Developmental Education application cycle, securing more than 100 slots in competitive officer development programs.



Professional development is provided to Airmen throughout their careers to help them develop occupational and technical expertise in specific functional areas. Professional Military Education through Intermediate and Senior Developmental Education programs offers field level officers the opportunity to develop cross-functional expertise through exposure to military theory, joint warfighting constructs, multinational relations, and more. The goal is to prepare the officers to undertake future strategic leadership roles across the enterprise.



Sixty-six AFMC officers were selected for Intermediate Developmental Education programs, and 46 AFMC officers were chosen for Senior Developmental Education opportunities. In addition, AFMC has 30 Airmen on the list of alternates for intermediate programs, and 24 individuals are on the alternate list for senior developmental opportunities.



Intermediate and senior developmental education programs include graduate education, fellowships, and professional military education at military command and staff colleges. Airmen may attend traditional Air Force schools, such as Air Command and Staff College and Air War College, or they can compete for spots in sister service, joint, NATO, and international military schools, among others. Defense, security, policy and other strategic fellowship programs are also offered in the developmental portfolio across a broad spectrum of U.S. agencies and think tanks.



Airmen may compete to attend professional military education programs in-residence or by correspondence. Intermediate programs are open to Airmen at the rank of major or major select, and senior raters can nominate Airmen at the ranks of lieutenant colonel, colonel and lieutenant colonel select for senior developmental programs.



To learn more about Professional Military Education programs, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/. Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2670, Total Force Development, provides directive guidance and policy for force development.



The next application window for Intermediate and Senior Developmental Education is anticipated in early 2024.



View the full list of AFMC selects at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20IDE%20SDE%20Selects%20by%20Center.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:35 Story ID: 453654 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US