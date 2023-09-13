Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Rainbow over Fort McCoy

    Rainbow over Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A rainbow is shown around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after an...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A rainbow is shown around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after an isolated rain shower.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

