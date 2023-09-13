Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Bomb Squadron Commander Removed

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Courtesy Story

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Bomb Squadron commander was removed from his leadership position on September 18, 2023, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to complete the assigned duties.

    New leadership is necessary to ensure good order and discipline and continued high performance within the organization. To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be released.

