9th Bomb Squadron Commander Removed

The 9th Bomb Squadron commander was removed from his leadership position on September 18, 2023, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to complete the assigned duties.



New leadership is necessary to ensure good order and discipline and continued high performance within the organization. To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be released.

