NAVSUP leaders in Europe gather to 'change' command's direction

SIGONELLA, Sicily, Italy (NNS) - Military and civilian leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) gathered from across U.S. Naval Force Europe for the command's annual leadership conference September 12-14, 2023 at a venue near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy.



The multi-day event enabled open forum discussion among leaders about a number of topics that ranged from optimizing recruiting efforts and leveraging workforce development opportunities to fostering a Get Real Get Better culture and sharing best practices for delivering products and services to Warfighters in the region.



The theme for the leadership conference was "change".



"I challenge you leaders - as our command's change agents - to take an honest look at inefficiencies in your operations," said Capt. Shannon W. Walker, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer and the conference's host. "Change for us moving forward means maximizing the utility of your resources, judiciously empowering your teams to make real decisions, and following up to ensure progress is being made. Following up includes holding accountable the most senior members of the command through the most junior."



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and Chief of Supply Corps, was guest speaker at the conference. As Chief of Supply Corps, he is responsible for community management of more than 3,500 active and Reserve Supply Corps officers and more than 23,000 active and reserve enlisted personnel. He also serves as supported commander of Naval Sustainment System - Supply (NSS-S). As NAVSUP commander, Epps is responsible for an organization and community of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel who provide responsive logistical support to U.S. and allied naval forces worldwide, through a global network with a presence in more than 17 countries and 21 states, districts, and territories.



His remarks, made virtually from NAVSUP Enterprise's headquarters in Pennsylvania, emphasized that command leaders should embrace change; they should effectively communicate the change to the entire command; and they should build consensus so that change is sustained over time.



A recurring topic during the conference was the need for leaders to conduct meaningful dialogue with command members to address feedback, concerns and suggestions for improving working conditions. During his presentation during the conference, Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado announced upcoming dates when all of our military and civilian command members can choose to participate in the upcoming Defense Organizational Climate (DEOC) Survey.



"The DEOC Survey is one of the best ways we as leaders can understand the concerns of our valued workforce and take meaningful action on improving their working conditions," Alvarado said. "While the voluntary survey is active, CO, myself and the rest of the leadership team are committed to making all permissible accommodations so team members who are interested in participating may do so during working hours."



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NAVSUP FLCSI operates across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.



