403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Choe, In Kyun – Logistics Readiness Center-North

What is your hometown?



Incheon, South Korea.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



42 years.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



My entire career has been with Quartermaster Laundry. I started as a Receiver & Shipper (Driver), then became a Machine Operator, Spotter, and now I am a Dry Cleaner Leader.



How long have you been in this position?



22 years.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



Currently, I hold the position of Dry Cleaner Leader, where my main responsibility is overseeing the operation of the dry-cleaning facility. This involves cleaning and managing customers' clothing and other products while maintaining a high standard of quality control. I strive for optimal performance and results by staying updated with the latest technology and procedures. Additionally, I support daily facility management, equipment maintenance, and the training of team members to foster an efficient work environment and enhance overall team performance. My role also involves the strategic management and leadership to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.



What other duties are you responsible for?



My responsibilities are beyond merely operating the dry-cleaning facility. I actively contribute to the smooth operation of the laundry plant by providing maximum support. This includes comprehensive management of the facility's operational condition to identify and prevent potential issues in advance. Furthermore, I assist team members in establishing an efficient workflow. These additional duties play a crucial role in maintaining the facility's seamless operation and delivering excellent service.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-North?



Throughout my extensive tenure at Quartermaster Laundry, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated individuals, some of whom have been part of the team for over 20 years. With a gradual generational shift taking place and the inclusion of younger employees, my greatest accomplishment has been sharing the expertise I have accumulated over 40 years with these new team members. Through effective communication and collaboration, we have worked together to achieve outstanding results.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-North?



The exceptional leadership at LRC-North stands out as the best aspect of working here. Every employee is valued and receives unwavering support for their personal growth and development. The leaders' attention and assistance instill confidence in employees, motivating them to strive for excellence. This leadership serves as a significant driving force, enabling us to function as a cohesive team, collaborate effectively, and achieve remarkable outcomes.



What do you like to do in your free time?



During my free time, I enjoy traveling to various destinations with my family. Additionally, I find solace in reading books, which allows me to unwind and expand my knowledge.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I possess a deep voice, which lends itself well to singing. When participating in the church choir, I often take on the tenor part, thanks to my low tone. It brings me joy to contribute to the choir's hymns with my vocal abilities.

