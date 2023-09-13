Pa. Guardsman: Medical Enthusiast

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- Spc. Michael Fry, who makes North Huntingdon his home, is embracing the experiences and friendships he has found in the Pennsylvania National Guard.



As a Soldier with Charlie Battery, 1-107th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) operator helps set up and monitor the communication system for the lighter, more swift artillery systems his battery utilizes.



“We’re in charge of all four of the M119 Howitzers and we make sure that the rounds end up where they are supposed to go,” said Fry. “I’ve been doing this for about a year and it’s fun.”



Although Fry enjoys his job skill in the Army, his true passion is in the medical world and he works as an advanced emergency medical technician, driving an ambulance for a local private company. The job allows him to gain the medical experience he needs to pursue a career with emergency medicine.



“I have six years with the National Guard and I plan to go active duty,” said Fry. “I plan to change my job skill to Combat Medic, make a career out of it and eventually be able to get into a Life Flight program.”



Fry is so passionate about medical science that he picks up extra shifts at work and, while on his downtime, reads and researches anatomy and how the human body works.



Fry says his family is supportive of his decision to enter into the military and that his grandfather served in the Navy. He is happy with the choices he has made and the friendships he has cultivated in his unit.



“My favorite thing about being in the National Guard is getting to stick with the same people and form a good friendship with them inside and outside of the Guard,” said Fry.

