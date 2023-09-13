Soldier gladly embraces Army life

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Twelve years ago, Sgt. Isaac Donaldson became the first person in his family to join the military, after enlisting in the Army National Guard through the buddy program.



Although his buddy was not able to complete the training process, Donaldson, who makes his home in Greenville, is currently an ammo sergeant assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-107th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



“I’m glad I joined,” said Donaldson, “I got a lot of good stuff out of the Army and got a good job at a prison with veteran’s preference.”



Donaldson’s family was unsure of his decision to become a member of the National Guard when he initially signed up.



“No one in my family is in the military," he said. "They were nervous at first when I joined, but now it’s just part of our life. I’ve been doing it for twelve years, so they are used to this.”



Donaldson, who likes to ride motorcycles and play the guitar when he has free time from work, is glad he is a part of a section crew for a Howitzer. He enjoys the camaraderie of the Soldiers on his crew.



“I didn’t know anything about the different jobs in the military when I joined, but I like field artillery and I like to hang out with the gun line,” said Donaldson.



At this point in his career, Donaldson plans to continue to serve for many more years. Although it is a monthly commitment, he easily works his Army obligations into his schedule.



“It’s a commitment, but it doesn’t alter my life that much. You just have to plan around drill weekends,” said Donaldson. “And every once in a while, you get to go somewhere cool.”

