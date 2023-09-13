Pair of Aces

Twin brothers from the Iowa Air National Guard 185th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Lucas Terry and Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Terry were both recently promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa.



Lucas Terry was officially promoted to Chief Master Sergeant at his promotion ceremony at the 185th ARW during the August training weekend. Zachary Terry had already been promoted a couple months prior.



Lucas Terry works as the unit’s Vehicle Management Superintendent as an Active Guard Reservist. His twin brother, Zachary Terry, works as the unit’s Distribution Superintendent as a Traditional Guardsman.



Lucas Terry has worked at the 185th ARW full-time for about 19 years. Zachary Terry chose to serve as a traditional guard member and works full-time at his civilian career.



Zachary Terry explained he has started several business ventures. According to Zachary Terry, he currently has a housing development project in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and at the same time is building an RV park in his hometown, Onawa, Iowa.



Though Lucas Terry is a full-time member of the 185th ARW, he partners with his twin brother, Zachary Terry in their real-estate business where they both manage apartments and storage units together.



The Terry brothers explained they wanted to join the military for patriotic reasons, and for benefits like tuition assistance for college.



Both Luke and Zach said they have both been in the military for 23 years, enlisting on the same day at the 185th ARW in December of 2000. They both completed their military technical training and civilian education together.



Not long after enlisting, the Onawa, Iowa natives attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa where they both received their associate degrees in business administration.



Both Luke and Zach then completed basic miliary training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. As soon as they completed BMT, the two brothers traveled straight or “pipelined,” to their technical schools. Both Zach and Luke attended Vehicle Operator and Dispatcher Specialty Apprentice School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. They were able to complete both BMT and tech school in one summer, allowing them to return home and start college on time.



Not long after completing tech school they chose to enroll at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa where they both utilized the Air Guard school benefits to offset tuition costs. They both earned their undergraduate degree in business management, allowing them to provide additional expertise to their work as senior-enlisted leaders.



Most guard members enlist in the Air Guard as traditional guardsman who work one drill weekend a month and two weeks in the summer. Luke originally enlisted in Ground transportation but soon realized he was interested in becoming a full-time member at the 185th ARW, so he decided to apply for a technician position in finance in 2004.



“It was one of the best decisions I ever made, I love it out here,” Luke said when talking about his full-time careers at the 185th ARW.



Luke explained as soon as he heard about the full-time technician position in finance at the 185th ARW, he jumped at the opportunity. Luke stayed in finance for 10-plus years before transferring back to Vehicle Maintenance.



Zach transferred to the 132nd Fighter Wing in Des Moines, Iowa for a time in 2005. While in Des Moines, Zach volunteered for a six-month deployment to Imam Ali Air Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.



After some years, Zach made his way back to the 185th ARW.



Though Luke and Zach are both senior-ranking enlisted members, they said they still have goals and aspirations. Luke said he is interested in becoming a Command Chief.



Both explained they are ready for their new roles as Chief Master Sergeants.



“Becoming a Chief is more than just adding another stripe, said Luke.” “It’s a lifelong commitment of mentorship and leading whether in or out of uniform.”

