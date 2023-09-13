Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lifeguards on Duty

    Hawaii MWR Lifeguards teach Summer Swimming Lessons

    Photo By Anna Marie G. Gonzales | 230706-N-XM133-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 6, 2023) Lifeguards from...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Story by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Surrounded by its tropical year-round weather and blue crystal-clear ocean, Hawaii is a natural playground for swimmers, surfers, boaters and divers alike.

    Many people look for ways to cool down and have fun in the sun. But it is always important to remember swimming safety before you go in for a splash.

    “Whether sitting on the sand and getting a nice tan, lifeguards also need to be aware of their surroundings,” said Johnnie Murray-Scheidt, aquatics director for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). “The importance of a lifeguard is to make sure our patrons, our families and our keiki (children) are safe.”

    Growing up around the water, surfing and playing water polo, Zoe Spencer, an MWR lifeguard at Hickam family pool, describes her typical day as an MWR lifeguard.“

    When we get out there to the pool, we watch the kids and everybody else that comes in and make sure that they are safe,” said Spencer. “The best part about being a lifeguard is being out in the sun and in the water, educating people and making sure they are aware of what’s going on around them.”

    While ensuring swimming safety, another MWR lifeguard shares his day-to-day experience on the job around the pool.

    “I spend my day as a lifeguard ensuring facility cleanliness and making sure the deck is clear of all hazards, and making sure the bathrooms are nice and clean,” said Christian King, another MWR lifeguard. “We set up for the day and sign eligible patrons in, making sure kids who have a swim card have a wristband. We also conduct swim tests and enforce Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) policies throughout the day.”

    Being a lifeguard teaches valuable skills and keeps one in good physical condition, and the opportunity to support military and their families.

    To become a certified lifeguard, contact Scott Pool at (808) 473-0394 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:24
    Story ID: 453584
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Summer
    Navy Region Hawaii
    JBPHH
    Lifeguards
    Swimming Safety
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales

