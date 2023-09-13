Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Large Lock Center Gate Replacement at Chittenden Locks begins October 2023

    Large Lock Center Gate Replacement at Chittenden Locks begins October 2023

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Aerial photo of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, owned and...... read more read more

    SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Army Corps officials are reminding the public of the first round of large lock center miter gate closures starting mid-October 2023:

    Closure #1 Demolition 10/16/2023 11/14/2023
    Full Chamber Navigation 11/15/2023 11/29/2023
    Closure #2 Concrete Installation 11/30/2023 12/29/2023
    Full Chamber Navigation 12/30/2023 01/13/2024
    Closure #3 Additional season 1 01/14/2024 02/12/2024
    Full Chamber Navigation 02/13/2024 10/14/2024
    Closure #4 Installing Gates 10/15/2024 11/13/2024
    Full Chamber Navigation 11/14/2024 11/28/2024

    The extended closures will facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and commissioning of the new miter gates.

    For each closure cycle, the large lock will close for no more than 30 days and open for 15 days for vessel traffic. The small lock will remain open during these periods and can pass vessels up to 28 feet wide and 123 feet long.

    The Army Corps owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.

    Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center miter gate, are original to the Locks. Improving this 106-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply consistent and dependable navigation over the years to come.

    Check our official Locks Closure page (https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Closures/) for outage information and schedule changes.

    For more information about the Chittenden Locks, follow us www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 17:08
    Story ID: 453575
    Location: SEATTLE , WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Lock Center Gate Replacement at Chittenden Locks begins October 2023, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Large Lock Center Gate Replacement at Chittenden Locks begins October 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Northwestern Division
    Chittenden Locks
    Seattle District
    Large Locks Center Gate Replacement Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT