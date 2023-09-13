Large Lock Center Gate Replacement at Chittenden Locks begins October 2023

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Aerial photo of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, owned and...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | Aerial photo of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District. The Chittenden Locks will launch an extended gate-closure schedule to facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and the commissioning of the new miter gates. The first round of gate closures is scheduled to begin Oct. 16, 2023. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Army Corps officials are reminding the public of the first round of large lock center miter gate closures starting mid-October 2023:



Closure #1 Demolition 10/16/2023 11/14/2023

Full Chamber Navigation 11/15/2023 11/29/2023

Closure #2 Concrete Installation 11/30/2023 12/29/2023

Full Chamber Navigation 12/30/2023 01/13/2024

Closure #3 Additional season 1 01/14/2024 02/12/2024

Full Chamber Navigation 02/13/2024 10/14/2024

Closure #4 Installing Gates 10/15/2024 11/13/2024

Full Chamber Navigation 11/14/2024 11/28/2024



The extended closures will facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and commissioning of the new miter gates.



For each closure cycle, the large lock will close for no more than 30 days and open for 15 days for vessel traffic. The small lock will remain open during these periods and can pass vessels up to 28 feet wide and 123 feet long.



The Army Corps owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.



Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center miter gate, are original to the Locks. Improving this 106-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply consistent and dependable navigation over the years to come.



Check our official Locks Closure page (https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Closures/) for outage information and schedule changes.



For more information about the Chittenden Locks, follow us www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks.