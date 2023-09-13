Travis AFB Airmen execute specialized defuel training

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The 21st Airlift and 60th Logistics Readiness Squadrons teamed up to train on a new process to fuel running aircraft June 30, 2023.



The training prepared aircrew and fuels distribution operators on the new refueling option for real-world contingency operations. Wet wing defueling and hot pit refueling operations reduce reliance on in-ground refueling capabilities.



Wet wing defueling is the practice of unloading a pre-determined amount of fuel from an aircraft onto an R-11 fuel truck for the purpose of refueling a different aircraft. Hot pit refueling is the other side of the coin, refueling an aircraft from an R-11 while aircraft engines are running.



Specialized Fueling Operations (SFO) are very important to have as an asset because it reduces the reliance on standard fuel storage distribution points and allows aircrews who are flying with minimal personnel the ability to refuel in austere locations.,” said Tech. Sgt. Brian Dixon, 21st Airlift Squadron, Tactics Flight Chief. “Being trained in SFO enables loadmasters to perform refueling operations in various locations when there is no maintenance or FCC representation. And it saves a lot of time.”



While this is an annual training requirement, it usually occurs twice a month to ensure Airmen are always prepared if the need occurs while on shift.



“During this process, our R-11 will be positioned directly behind the aircraft instead of the side, the way it is for normal operation, and aircrew will use pumps on the aircraft to push fuel into our R-11s,” said Tech. Sgt. Antwaine Holmes noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels distribution. “We will then be able to redistribute that fuel from the R-11 to other aircraft.”



Holmes said this procedure is important because it allows the aircraft to refuel exponentially faster than in a normal operation, resulting in 66% less on-flightline refueling time for LRS airmen.



“Normally, aircraft engines would be shut down during the refueling and defueling process,” said Holmes. “We would have an R-11, pre-filled with jet fuel, refuel the aircraft by using the pump on our mobile refueling units, which will fuel the aircraft directly from the R-11.”



Capabilities like SFO were assessed by air crews from Charleston AFB during Mobility Guardian 2023, an exercise that tested Air Mobility Commands ability to deploy, operate and sustain rapid global mobility.



“The new skills attained from this training prepare fuel distribution airmen for the possible types of operations they may be conducting during a time of conflict,” said Holmes. “This preps our Airmen for the big fight.”

