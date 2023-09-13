Hundreds participate in Fort McCoy’s 9/11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb honoring victims of 2001 attacks

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants in the Fort McCoy 2023 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb run on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants in the Fort McCoy 2023 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb run on the cantonment area Sept. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb.



The 3-mile run/2-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post. The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building.



Chaplain (Maj.) Carlos Ruiz with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade gave an opening prayer to start the event after having a moment of silence to remember the victims of the violence from 22 years earlier.



“Lord, we give you thanks for this, this morning,” Ruiz said. “This wonderful day … this group that has gathered here today. You have seen the end from the beginning. … Lord, we pause, and we remember this morning … for those who gave their lives … for those God whose lives were taken from us, for those who have sacrificed ever since Lord. And so, I pray as we gather this morning that you will honor the honor them, honor their memories. But also, that you will allow us to leave this place. Lord knowing that we remember and that we will never forget. Be with us every single moment. Be with us with every single thought. And I pray that you will continue to place your grace and your mercy on this great nation.”



Lined up in front of the chaplain were many members of the 1304th Military Police Company of Arlington Heights, Ill. The MPs were at Fort McCoy for annual training but also were major participants in the event.



Following Ruiz, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. James Lavelle provided words of remembrance about Sept. 11.



“Good morning, everybody,” Lavelle said. “First off, thank you for coming out. We really appreciate that you’re here for this. So I’m a child of the seventies. And throughout my childhood, I always heard my parents talk about JFK being killed and how they could always remember exactly what they were doing at that moment. And it never made sense to me, and my grandfather would always talk about Pearl Harbor and how that was a galvanizing moment for him and how he would always remember that. And it never made sense to me.



“And then September 11 happened, and it kicked off and for many of you, that’s history,” Lavelle said. “But for those of us who lived it, it was a galvanizing moment. It brought our country together in a way that nothing else I've experienced has. So, it’s an important moment for this country and something that while a terrible act was also beautiful in a sense because it brought us all together.



“So, this morning, we want to remember the 2,977 people who perished on September 11,” Lavelle said. “But we also want to celebrate 23 members of the NYPD who gave their lives in support of everyone. And another 343 firefighters who went into the towers and never came out; 7,000 service members over the next 20 years to include 13 at the Abbey Gate two years ago, who sacrificed their lives for our country and for us in the global war on terror. So thank you for coming out this morning to celebrate those people and to remember the rest. I really do appreciate it.”



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.



Adding to the patriotic feel of the event was several of the firefighters who performed the stair climb did the climb in their firefighter gear. As they exited the barracks in the morning light, and seeing mostly their silhouette, one might think it was the spirits of firefighters past.



Adding to the firefighters doing their climb was the entire company of military police who lined up to climb all the stairs as well, as if in complete silence, to honor the police who were lost 22 years ago as well.



During the run no winners were declared but everyone finished. Same with the walk. It was all about doing it to honor the memory of the fallen 9/11 victims and safe to say it went well.



As the sun got higher in the sky, many lingered after the event to likely reflect and remember. Up the street the U.S. flag stood at half-staff in honor of the day as well on the garrison flagpole in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters.



Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world.



Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.



Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held.



