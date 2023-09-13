Fort Liberty FES honored at the 6th Annual Valor Awards

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Eleven members of Fort Liberty’s Fire and Emergency Services team received awards...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Eleven members of Fort Liberty’s Fire and Emergency Services team received awards for their actions in various emergencies in the local community during the past year at the 6th Annual Valor Awards on Sept. 12. The event honors and recognizes first responders for their actions and contributions to the Cumberland County community. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Eleven members of Fort Liberty’s Fire and Emergency Services team received awards for their actions in various emergencies in the local community during the past year at the 6th Annual Valor Awards on Sept. 12.



The event honors and recognizes first responders for their actions and contributions to the Cumberland County community.



“Today, I’d like to emphasize the vital role first responders and their families play in our community,” said Nat Robertson, CEO and president of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. “First responders are the unsung heroes who rush towards danger while the rest of us run away. They are the brave individuals who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect and serve us in times of crisis.”



Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox was on hand to give the awards to Fort Liberty Fire and Emergency Services members in honor of their actions on and off the installation. The Unit Citation recognizes the combined efforts of a unit as they serve the community, and the Citizens Award recognizes a citizen for aiding first responders and community members.



At the event, fire Capt. John Johnson, Firefighter Jason Haluski, Firefighter Timothy Massey, and Firefighter Andrew Tintsman received a Unit Citation for their response to a two-vehicle traffic accident on Plank Road on Jan. 3, 2023.



Master Firefighter Kelly Zimmerman, fire Lt. Jerry Hann, Firefighter Lewis Cervera, and Firefighter Rafael Ramirez received a Unit Citation for their response to an apartment fire in Fayetteville. The team provided additional assistance to the Fayetteville Fire Department.



Fire Capt. John Hall, Firefighter Micah Williams, and Firefighter Joey Gorman also received a Unit Citation for their response to a house fire in Fayetteville. The team assisted the Fayetteville Fire Department, which was also on the scene.



In addition, Security Officer Lt. Eric James, a FORSCOM security officer, received a Citizens Award for his response to a patient in medical distress.



“We are incredibly proud of our team and their unwavering commitment to support the community,” said Fire Chief Mark Melvin. “The work we do can be incredibly difficult and draining, but this great team bands together and keeps each other marching forward.”

To learn more about Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Emergency Services, go to https://home.army.mil/liberty/about/garrison/directorate-emergency-services.