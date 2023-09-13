NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Postal Operations Related to Runway Closure

Courtesy Photo | The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) recently...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) recently stood up a remote operation at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. to support continuous mail service to its customers during a scheduled three-month runway closure at Norfolk’s Chambers Field. see less | View Image Page

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) recently stood up a remote operation at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. to support continuous mail service to its customers during a scheduled three-month runway closure at Norfolk’s Chambers Field.

According to RNMC Director of Postal Operations Tom Wilson, the primary impact was mail service provided to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. “Without a nearby Military Air Terminal to support Guantanamo Bay customers shifted their logistics support to Joint Base Charleston, S.C.,” said Wilson. “Also, all United States Postal Service (USPS) Registered Mail that must be flown by military air to various European and Southwest Asia destinations shifted to Joint Base McGuire-Dix in Lakehurst, N.J.”, he added.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk provided two Sailors to support the temporary shift of operations in Charleston, Chief Retail Specialist Ebony Sweat and Retail Specialist Second Class Jordan Silva. They were joined by Retail Specialist First Class Jorge Beteta and Logistics Specialist Third Class Alexus Hayes from NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville.

“This boots on the ground support is not only mail processing, but logistics planning and coordination,” said Wilson. “It includes scanning of all inbound mail from outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) prior to being sent to USPS International Sorting Center for U.S. Customs inspections as Charleston is the first point of entry into the Continental United States (CONUS).”

Wilson explained that a great deal of planning went into to ensuring this evolution was successful. “More than 300 skids and empty tri-walls were sent down and put in place in Charleston before the runway was closed in Norfolk,” said Wilson. “RNMC Norfolk also worked with the Special Handling Unit at Joint Base McGuire Dix to ensure Registered Mail would be securely coordinated for expeditious shipment of time-sensitive mail such as Navy-Wide Advancement Exams.”

In addition to shipping the mail to Guantanamo Bay, all inbound mail that is subject to customs inspections is scanned at Joint Base Charleston before being sent to New York for customs inspection and clearance.

The detachment will remain in Charleston until Norfolk runway repairs are complete in December.