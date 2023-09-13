Human Resources Command leader selected as new senior enlisted adviser

Jenn DeHaan | Human Resources Command PAO



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Human Resources Command colors were passed to its new command sergeant major Sept. 15 – though the senior leader accepting them is no stranger to HRC.



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson assumed the role of senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general during a change of responsibility ceremony at the LTG Timothy J. Maude Complex, where he previously served as the Talent Alignment and Development Directorate sergeant major.



“I’m excited for the next chapter of my career, I really am,” Atkinson said. “The Human Resources Command is an amazing organization, and I am blessed to serve as the command sergeant major.”



Maj. Gen. Tom Drew, commanding general of HRC, spoke during the ceremony after handing the unit flag to his new command sergeant major and expressed how important senior non-commissioned officers are to the Army.



“Command sergeants major in our Army have a critical and distinct role,” Drew said. “They command – as implied by their rank – they advise, and they are the standard bearers of an organization. It’s the command sergeants major that make the U.S. Army the best army on the planet.”



Drew thanked his outgoing senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo, for his two-and-a-half years of dedicated service to HRC and the more than 4 million people the command supports across the Army enterprise.



During McAdoo’s time in the command, the Army implemented the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. Drew said it was McAdoo’s inspirational and optimistic leadership style that helped ease frustrations during the difficult transition to IPPS-A.



“The rest of the Army will never fully know the critical role you played in the fielding of this massive system,” Drew said, “but we here in the Maude Complex certainly know, and I want to personally thank you.”



After Drew welcomed Atkinson and took his seat, McAdoo addressed the crowd. He thanked his Family for their support throughout his career and shared his gratitude for the dedication shown by HRC personnel to their mission of always putting Soldiers first.



“This has been the highlight of my military career,” McAdoo said. “Together we have influenced and implemented monumental changes in how the United States Army takes care of No. 1 priority: Soldiers and their Families.”



McAdoo paused and composed himself as he reflected on his time not just at HRC, but his 31 years of service. Following the ceremony, he retired.



As Atkinson steps into the role, he brings three decades of Army experience, as well as knowledge gained from his time working at HRC.



“He’s been on the team here at HRC for a little more than a year and we’ve all seen his professionalism in action,” Drew said. “We’ve seen the way he treats every Soldier in the Army that needs help like a member of his own Family.”



Drew also shared Atkinson had initially planned to retire before accepting his role as command sergeant major. However, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue taking care of Soldiers and Familiar a bit longer.



“If anyone ever wants to know what selfless devotion to service looks like,” Drew said, “look no further than Command Sgt. Major Rob Atkinson and his lovely wife Adrian."

