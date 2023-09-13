PTA police officer earns Honor Graduate distinction at Army Civilian Police Academy

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) police officers Casey Miller and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) police officers Casey Miller and Clayton Tremaine graduated from the U.S. Army Civilian Police Academy as part of Class 005-23 on September 1, 2023. Officer Miller (R) was distinguished at an Honor Graduate. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) police officers Casey Miller and Clayton Tremaine graduated from the U.S. Army Civilian Police Academy as part of Class 005-23 on September 1, 2023. Officer Miller was distinguished at an Honor Graduate.



Miller hails from Charleston, S.C. and joined the PTA Police Department in August 2021. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran with six years of service in the Security Forces. Miller says he chose this career field because he enjoys working with local community.



“It was good refresher training for me,” said Miller. “It’s always good to be given the opportunity to train because there is always room to grow.”

Tremaine is a Kailua-Kona, Hawaii native and joined the PTA Police Department in April 2019. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran with four years of service. Tremaine says he is proud to serve the community.



“The Academy experience was a good one and the opportunity to meet new people working at other installation is invaluable,” said Tremaine.



All Department of the Army civilian police and security guards are required to take the ten-week course located at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Graduates of the U.S. Army Civilian Police Academy earns a Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation (FLETA) Certification which enhances the public’s confidence in police officers.



The PTA Police Department plays a critical in providing protection to the installation and training units. The PTA Deputy Police Chief Maryanne Dickerson says she is privileged to supervise the PTA Police Department. “They are amazing employees and I have a great deal of respect for them all. They go to work every day prepared to protect the PTA community and service members.”