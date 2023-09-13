Westover Leadership Briefing on AFRC/CC Task Order

Col Buchanan: Patriot Wing Airmen – we are facing uncertain and unprecedented times in the world today. Chinese aggression remains an imminent concern. North Korea continues its quest for nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capability. Russia remains a threat to European countries, and the Middle East and Africa continue to be unstable regions. Each of these potential conflict zones demand a well equipped and well-trained force, and the Air Force we have is not the Air Force we need to win tomorrow's fight. The threats we face demand that we change the way we do business. A year ago, Lt Gen John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve issued two strategic priorities that are guiding everything we do. Priority 1 is Ready Now! and Priority 2 is Transforming for the Future.

Chief Gilmore: Executing General Healy's priorities begins with all Airmen – to include civilians – actively engaging in personal and unit readiness. The intent is to build readiness and resiliency to support our warfighting efforts. Every member of the Patriot Wing own's their readiness! Loss of currency or proficiency is unacceptable, DO NOT wait on your unit to coordinate. We must work together to create an effective warfighting element to meet current and future threats.



B: The Air Force Reserve task orders are directive. They are made up of three levels of action orders. These include all Airmen and civilians, squadron commanders and command teams, and wing and group commanders.

G: To begin, Airmen Task 1 for uniformed Airmen requires you to maintain readiness through AFSC proficiency to include timely upgrade training, medical readiness, Ready Airmen Training currency, physical fitness both preparing for combat and fitness assessment currency, and professional development which includes completing PME, CBTs and other official and non-official courses.

Task 2 is for our civilians and includes enabling readiness through allocating unit resources to meet assigned missions and acting with speed to execute resources to support unit assigned missions.

The desired end state is for every Airman to be resilient and ready to answer the call to fight in any operational environment.

B: The next level for Air Force Reserve action orders are squadron commanders and Senior Enlisted Leaders. Our leaders must ensure unit cohesiveness, cultivate a combat mentality, develop Airmen with a warrior mindset prepared for any conflict, and lead units that can operate independently despite disconnected command and control lines of communication.

G: Command teams have three directed tasks. Task 1 – Build a ready force. Task 2 – leading their units with mission-driven purpose and task 3 – prioritize resiliency in their units this includes both stress inoculation and family resiliency.

B: The desired end state is for units to be led by strong command teams of fully manned warfighters equipped for combat and ready to mobilize. They have built a ready force, developed ready Airmen, and prioritized resiliency. Units will ensure professional development of all members to enhance mission understanding and execution and identify opportunities to integrate with Total Force partners.

G: The highest-level Air Force Reserve Action Order is for wing and group commanders as well as the Wing Command Chief and Group Senior Enlisted Leaders. We will move at speed, and ensure communication to subordinate units to convey intent, level of resourcing, planning factors, and clear expectation of performance.

B: We have three specific tasks. Task 1-bulding and implementing a detailed annual training plan. Task 2 – Building and implementing a detailed annual flying hour plan. Task 3 – building and executing an annual manning plan. Task 4 – building a wing financial strategy and plan. Task 5 - establishing effective oversight.



G: Our desired end state is to have optimized all resources to ensure a ready force to meet directed AFFORGEN requirements and a continuous improvement plan in-place and supported by all members. We will have a detailed training plan to maximize combat capability and professional development. We will ensure All Airmen are supported and cared for, and reform efforts focused on development, training, and pay.

B: General Healy's intent is to focus on building readiness and resiliency to support warfighting against a near peer adversary while reforming our organization. This includes building a force that is combat ready to meet combatant commander requirements. We will accelerate preparations to present a certified expeditionary air base capability for the 25.2 AFFORGEN cycle. He expects all leaders and stake holders to collaborate consistently, synchronizing communication "up and out" as well as "down and in" to every Airman.

G: We will hold ourselves and the 439th Airlift Wing leaders at all levels accountable in planning and execution of an effective strategy to build a ready force, while reforming the organization. We will place renewed emphasis on developing the enlisted force. We will set conditions to successfully recruit and do everything possible to care for and retain those who are currently serving.

B: These tasks are considered Orders. My expectations are for every single Airman and Civilian to follow them. If you don't understand the orders, ask your supervisor for clarification.

The Command Chief and I are proud to serve alongside each of you. I have full confidence, that following these orders, will allow us to prevail in any future fight. Now let's get after them.

B + G: Ready Now, Transforming for the Future!

