Community members run to honor the Fallen at Fort Riley’s 11th Annual Fallen Hero Run

FORT RILEY, Kan. – More than 25 combat boots were decorated and displayed at the 11th Annual Fallen Hero Run on Saturday, Sept. 9. The boot display is designed to recognize the men and women who lost their lives on and since 9/11. The run is held annually on the Saturday prior to 9/11 to commemorate the contributions, commitments and sacrifices of fallen service members.

FORT RILEY, Kansas – More than 360 Soldiers, family members, Gold Star and survivor families, and civilians gathered on Saturday, Sept. 9 for Fort Riley’s 11th annual Fallen Hero Run.



The run is held annually on the Saturday prior to 9/11 to commemorate the contributions, commitments and sacrifices of fallen service members.



Participants of all ages were invited to run, walk or stroll the two-mile route around the Riley Community Center grounds.



Stevie Williams, Fort Riley Army Community Service Specialist, one of the coordinators who assisted with the event, said her favorite part was “all the kids, honestly. This isn’t an event you would think where there would be a lot of kid participation, but they were happy to be here and definitely brought the energy.” Prior to the run, children were encouraged to decorate a bib and get their own set of dog tags and small flags to carry.



Fort Riley Survivor Outreach Services organized a display that featured more than 25 combat boots decorated to recognize fallen service members.



Approximately 100 Soldiers and family members of the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division showed up to support the event. “We’re all here to honor the fallen and make sure that we never forget the sacrifices," said Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Christian M. Panquerne, as he addressed the group before the run. "It’s our responsibility to make sure we carry that forward. We cannot forget the sacrifices that came before us. That’s what gives us purpose.”



“What brings us here today is remembrance. Remembrance of our fallen. Our survivors and Gold Star families know all too well the cost of freedom. We can never truly repay the debt we owe to you and your loved ones. We do our best to remember and honor you and the Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Col. Michael J. Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander. “We honor them by walking in the burden of their sacrifice because they hold our freedoms.”