Stanley Chosen as 9th Command Chief for 186th Air Refueling Wing

KEY FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Miss. – Chief Master Sgt. William B. “Blake” Stanley was recently selected to serve as the 9th Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) at a change of responsibility ceremony Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Key Field Air National Guard Base.

Col. Cynthia Smith, commander of the 186th ARW, said Stanley brings experience, professionalism, and a “lead-by-example” mentality that the wing’s Airmen will appreciate and want to emulate.

“It takes decades to build a command chief,” Smith said. “With 37 years full of experience, knowledge building, and selfless sacrifice, Chief Stanley is unquestionably ready for this critical role in our mission success.”

Stanley said he was looking forward to serving in the new position and was honored and humbled for the opportunity to make a difference.

“This is the most rewarding thing I can do as a senior non-commissioned officer as it allows me to help other members, especially our first term Airmen.

The command chief master sergeant position advises the wing commander on issues affecting morale, wellness, readiness, training, health, welfare, quality of life, professional development, and proper utilization of the more than 1,100 airmen who are members of the wing.

Before serving in this new position, Stanley served as the 186th Operations Group senior enlisted leader. He graduated from Air Force basic military training in February 1987 and completed the Imagery Interpretation Journeyman Course at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

The 186th Air Refueling Wing provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.



-- 30 --

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 13:59 Story ID: 453530 Location: MERIDIAN , MS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stanley Chosen as 9th Command Chief for 186th Air Refueling Wing, by Maj. Dusty Culpepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.