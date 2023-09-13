September Civilian in the Spotlight: Barbara “Annette” Smith

Photo By Oscar Pope | Barbara “Annette” Smith, an assistant project manager (APM) for Mid-Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Pope | Barbara “Annette” Smith, an assistant project manager (APM) for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) waterfront operations department, poses for a photo for her "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview Sept. 13, 2023. As an APM, her primary responsibility is the oversight of critical and controlling work items and developing new ones. (U.S. Navy photo by Oscar Pope) see less | View Image Page

This month, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Civilian in the Spotlight is Barbara “Annette” Smith, an assistant project manager (APM) for MARMC’s waterfront operations department. Prior to her civil service, Smith served as a Navy Engineman for 21 years.



As an APM, her primary responsibility is the oversight of critical and controlling work items and developing new ones.



“My role is to chair daily production meetings when the project manager is unavailable,” said Smith. “I review and track critical path, controlling work, milestones and key events, ensuring work items are completed on schedule at or below cost.”



Smith’s proficiency and knowledge provide solutions for work items in jeopardy of falling behind schedule. Smith furnishes required technical work documents and provides guidance in support of planning, execution, and evaluation of technical surveillance conducted on government vessels in both the contractor production plants and vessels station at Naval Station Norfolk.



In May 2023, Smith was recognized for her exceptional work, receiving the On the Spot Award for her support on USS Mahan’s Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) flush, and the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of her significant contributions while serving as primary shipbuilding specialist for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.



“I have shown a ‘whatever it takes attitude’ my entire career,” Smith added. “I like to be proactive and I am not scared to roll up my sleeves and get on with the task at hand. I am action oriented and focused on achieving results.”



Smith’s supervisor Frederick Bairdain, class team lead, had nothing but positive words for Smith and spoke on her professionalism and commitment to get the job done.



“Annette has great attention to detail,” said Bairdain. “She knows how to take care of the business at hand and is able to stay on track, focusing on small details, to ensure all work is completed efficiently and to a high standard.”



Annette’s story boasts a can-do attitude to rise above challenges while striving to ready the fleet. Her adaptability to change shows remarkable day to day resilience and she is truly passionate about her work.