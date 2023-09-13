Philippines’ SFR-A and NAVSCIATTS Collaborate in establishment of Maritime Training Center

Photo By Michael Williams | 230914-N-ZM469-1148 JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Brig. Gen. Ferdinand...... read more read more Photo By Michael Williams | 230914-N-ZM469-1148 JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Napuli, commander of the Philippines Army’s Special Forces Regiment – Airborne (SFR-A), poses with nine officers and 16 enlisted personnel from the SFR-A who recently graduated from six courses of instruction at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS), located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi. Napuli traveled to the United States to serve as keynote speaker for NAVSCIATTS Semester 23-5 graduation and to sign a letter of intent to collaborate with NAVSCIATTS on the SFR-A’s riverine training center, which will be in the Philippines’ province of Bohol. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael R. Williams) see less | View Image Page

JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- In a visionary move aimed at strengthening maritime capabilities and transregional security, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) and the Philippines Army’s Special Forces Regiment - Airborne (SFR-A) recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) to collaborate on the establishment of a maritime training center in the Philippines province of Bohol.



Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Napuli, who traveled to the United States to also serve as NAVSCIATTS’ Semester 23-5 graduation keynote speaker, and Cmdr. Robert LeClerc, newly assigned leader of the international training command, signed the letter as a formality to collaborate with the Philippines army’s training center in areas to include maritime security, curriculum management, and instructor and training center development.



Napuli, who previously served as the deputy commander of the Philippines’ Presidential Security Group, explained during the graduation ceremony that the training center will support the improvement of riverine capabilities in the unit and will also assist other units and government agencies in maintaining peace and security throughout the region.



“The donation of needed water assets and your assistance in the improvement of our much-needed riverine facilities are critical in our pursuit of realizing an armed force that is on par with modern countries,” stressed Napuli, regarding watercrafts programmed through U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) counterterrorism grant funds and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program. “With that, I would like to thank our counterparts from the United States armed forces for the continuing support.”



The Philippines, an archipelagic nation with more than 7,000 islands, faces unique challenges in safeguarding its waters and territories, as its navy is unable to cover the entirety of its internal waters. Riverine assets substantially benefit the SFR-A, which consists primarily of ground forces, as maneuverability in these waters would optimize the effects and ranges of their weapon systems.



“The improvement of the riverine capability of our unit is critical, not just in the maintenance of peace and security, but also in assisting other units and other government agencies in the performance of their function,” said Napuli, who also served as the commander of the Philippines’ 19th Special Forces Company and 3rd Special Forces Battalion.



Speaking to the NAVSCIATTS graduates from Bangladesh, Barbados, Cape Verde, Dominica, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the SFR-A commander explained the importance of continuing to hone their skills throughout their career.



“These specialized trainings are part of the thrust of our armed forces to boost our capabilities, so that we will always be ready in case of any eventuality,” he stated. “Ladies and gentlemen, let us perform well and remain steadfast as we face whatever challenge that will come our way in the future. Let us work hand-in-hand for the betterment of our countries and the communities we ought to serve.”



LeClerc, a 2009 graduate of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, assumed NAVSCIATTS command on Sept. 8. In his first graduation as commanding officer, he addressed the LOI signing as a symbol of strengthening relationships.



“Perhaps the most important advantage of working together is the ability to strengthen relationships by building trust” LeClerc reiterated. “Training and working with our allies and partners are not choices made from convenience. They are necessary in supporting our collective security and prosperity.”



“Proof of that trust in those relationships was demonstrated this week, as General Napuli and I signed and exchanged letters of intent for collaboration in the SFR-A’s training center,” he continued. “Sir, thank you for trusting us with this partnership.”



The NAVSCIATTS’ commander further reiterated the importance of partnerships as demonstrated in the U.S. Naval Special Warfare security cooperation schoolhouse’s relationship with Napuli and the SFR-A, which specializes in air assaults, anti-guerilla operations, jungle warfare, counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism.



“As we face an ever-evolving array of global challenges, the strength of our alliances reinforces our commitments to international diplomacy and peacekeeping,” he remarked. “It sends a powerful message to the world that we are dedicated to resolving conflicts by working together.”



NAVSCIATTS’ nonbinding agreement to support the SFR-A’s efforts in establishing the maritime training center furthers one of the command’s strategic priorities to support key partners in their endeavors to establish regional training centers. These centers would further address building partners’ capacities and capabilities, ultimately contributing to regional stability.



With this signed LOI, NAVSCIATTS agreed to provide support to the SFR-A in additional areas such as subject matter exchanges, conducting analysis on specific relevant curriculum and training issues, and participation in planned or emergent research projects pertaining to training; an action that highlights the Philippines' efforts to bolster its defense capabilities in the maritime domain and showcases the importance of international cooperation.



NAVSCIATTS also currently has LOIs with the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center in Souda Bay, Crete, and the Colombian navy’s International Center for Advanced Riverine Excellence, located in Turbo, and the Colombian coast guard Maritime Training Center in Cartagena.



NAVSCIATTS operates in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities. The command trains and educates international security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums through in-residence and mobile training team courses of instruction. To date, almost 14,000 students from 125 partner nations have trained with the command.