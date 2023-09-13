Army survey confirms Fort Drum housing consistent point of pride for Alpine Soldiers, families

Photo By Michael Strasser | In the latest Army housing survey, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes ranked eighth...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | In the latest Army housing survey, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes ranked eighth overall and first among U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness and U.S. Army Forces Command posts with a score of 81.7 (Very Good). The survey was conducted at 43 installations between October and December of last year, with 1,153 households at Fort Drum participating. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Sept. 15, 2023) -- There is no place like home for the Alpine Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division stationed at Fort Drum, and they have the statistics to prove it.



Fort Drum community housing maintained its exceptional ratings in the latest Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey under the Army’s Residential Communities Initiative (RCI) program.



Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes ranked eighth overall and first among U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness and U.S. Army Forces Command posts with a score of 81.7 (Very Good). The survey was conducted at 43 installations between October and December of last year, with 1,153 households at Fort Drum participating.



“We are extremely proud of what our team in the Housing Division and Mountain Community Homes is doing to provide comfort and care to our families,” said Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander. “We share that success with all of our community partners, who are equally committed to the well-being of Soldiers and their families.”



Myer said that housing remains a top priority when it comes to improving the quality of life for Soldiers and families.



“Our 10th Mountain Division Soldiers – here and around the world – are laser-focused on honing their skills and increasing capabilities to becoming the alpine division the Army needs,” he said. “Their readiness starts at home, and we are committed to providing them with the quality of housing they deserve.”



While the overall score dipped slightly from 82.4 to 81.7, the property score increased from 77.8 to 78.6. Additionally, Fort Drum’s unaccompanied housing, The Timbers, scored in the Outstanding range and achieved a Platinum A List Award for service excellence.



Myer said he was impressed by the response from residents, considering the survey was conducted while the Fort Drum community faced the challenges of two major snowstorms.



“I’m grateful to the residents who took the time to fill out the survey, and we continue to welcome feedback so we know where to focus our attention,” Myer said. “There’s a lot of pride we can take from survey results. But at the end of the day, I want to ensure community members that we take constructive criticism seriously because that is how we can effect change.”



Fort Drum residents can take an active role by joining the resident advisory board in their housing community. For more information, visit www.fortdrummch.com/rab/.



Community members also can stay in the know through the Lendlease US Communities app. The free download allows users to submit work orders, contact their property management team, communicate with other residents through a community bulletin board, and access resources and information. Additionally, the Fort Drum Housing Hotline is available by calling (315) 772-6666 (Option 1).