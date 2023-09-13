CAMP KINSER, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force attend traffic safety education presentations tailored specifically for service members on Okinawa in order to promote safe driving, Sept. 11-15, 2023.



The traffic safety presentations focused on the major differences between driving in the United States and Japan which increase the chances of new drivers getting into preventable accidents.



“I think it’s easy to start to feel like driving here is just like driving back in the U.S. but on the other side of the car and road,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Vannier, Director of Communication Strategy and Operations, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. “Safety briefs like this remind us all that there are some significant differences that we need to be acutely aware of while driving in order to continue to be good members of the community.”



The safety classes were led by Steve Verret, an experienced driving-safety expert who has been teaching audiences for over twenty years to instill safe driving practices. Steve is one of the few approved speakers for the USMC safety in Washington, D.C.



His extremely engaging presentations give service members the tools to build upon their defensive driving. The service members will use his teachings as a future reminder of their responsibilities while operating any vehicle.



“In my shows, people learn a lot more because they're paying attention,” says Steve Verret. “They're listening. They're calling things out, they're participating, and that keeps their brain awake to the point where they retain just about everything.”



Traffic safety education and safe driving practices are essential to ensuring III MEF Marines remain an operational force that is ready to “fight now.”

