US Army cavalry regiment’s first central European spur ride

CAMP CROFT, Hungary—Soldiers from seven nations’ militaries completed a spur ride, the traditional rite of passage for U. S. Army cavalry soldiers, Sept. 14 at Camp Croft, Hungary.



The 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment “Bandits” hosted the event at training sites in Hungary and Slovakia and shared this ceremony of combat skills training with multinational partners from across the European Union, making it the first central European spur ride in the regiment’s history.



“What the spur ride modern day is designed to do is to test cavalrymen in specific tradecraft skills that we require for more experienced cavalrymen,” said Lt. Col. John C. Ford, the 1-32 CAV commander.



Ford explained the history behind cavalry soldiers receiving spurs upon completing a spur ride. It is a tradition that dates to the U.S. Army cavalry’s foundation when new recruits would have to learn skills specific to horsemen and to the cavalry. They would shave the tails of their horses to indicate a new rider, and they called those new riders “shave tails.”



New riders were given a brand of spurs without spokes on the end of them; they only had a metal piece at the heal. The reason they were given mild spurs is because they didn’t know how to use spurs effectively on horses and would often hurt the horses. It was expected that by the time their horses’ tails grew back, they were experienced enough to receive regular spurs.



Modern cavalry soldiers go through the spur ride to earn their spurs, during which time they are called “spur candidates.” Once cavalry soldiers have completed a spur ride, they are called “spur holders.”



“So, what the spur ride symbolizes is the transformation of a cavalryman through our tradecraft and physical fitness—their transition from a rookie cavalryman to an experienced cavalryman,” said Ford.



This spur ride took three days to complete and included tests on cavalry history, tactical skills unique to the cavalry, and skills unique to 1-32 CAV.



There was a stealth movement training area where spur candidates performed reconnaissance while moving through an area undetected. Then they established an observation post and achieved observation.



Their air assault operations and medical skills were tested at another site. Air assault operations tests included working with cargo bags, Swiss seats, and rigging a M1151 humvee for sling load operations. Medical training included evaluating a casualty, first aid, tactical field care and medevac procedures.



Sgt. Roque Carmona, a spur holder, oversaw the sustainment training area where they simulated resupply vehicles breaking down while urgently needing to deliver supplies.



“It’s just cavalry tradition. It’s history. Everyone who comes to the CAV has a chance to earn their spurs,” said Carmona. “I think a lot of people are under the impression that it’s a big hazefest, but it’s about actually teaching them what we do as sustainers.”



The sustainment tests included supply movement on foot through a hostile environment and vehicle recovery. Spur candidates changed tires, moved heavy supplies while crawling through woods, and reacted to enemy contact while also answering questions from spur holders about military and cavalry history.



“The unique thing about cavalry formations is we are conglomerate of different professionals, said Ford. “We have scouts. We have infantrymen. We have medical personnel. We’ve got field artillery men. We’ve got logisticians. We’ve got commo specialists. So, we all work together to complete a very specific mission.”



In addition to having an array of U.S. Army professionals, the 1-32 CAV mission, while deployed to central Europe, is to partner with other nations’ military professionals, including Hungarians, Slovenians, Czechs, Slovaks, Germans and Italians.



“We train with them every day,” said Ford. “Bringing them into this very sacred ceremony and this tradition is our way of showing our customs and the way that we conduct operations in a cavalry organization, but it also brings them in closer as partners.”



Ford explained that the spur ride was an all-inclusive means to explain to foreign militaries the history and culture within the cavalry, build partnerships, and teach them cavalry skills. Not only does his organization teach their partners, but his team learns much from central European militaries as well.



“I think this really is just the capstone of everything that we do,” said Ford. “We ended up coming in and teaching them a lot about reconnaissance and how reconnaissance can shape the battlefield and shape a maneuver environment in favor of a battalion and in favor of a brigade.”



Pfc. Dyllan Lefler, a cavalry scout with the 1-32 CAV, said the spur ride was more of a refresher of skills he already knew and that he was glad he was done and received his spurs, but he had an interesting experience building a team with foreign soldiers.



“I especially liked the fact that we had service members from other nations,” said Lefler. “The experiences with them are always really great.”



Sgt. Johnathan Ybarra, a 1-32 CAV signal operations support specialist, said that he was glad the spur ride was over as well. However, he had a good reason to be glad he received his spurs at the final ceremony.



“What kept me motivated was thinking of my soldiers who haven’t done their spur ride yet,” said Ybarra. “I wanted to set a good example for them, and I already picked out their spur buddies.”



“Spur buddies” are quirky items spur candidates must always keep with them for the spur ride. For example, some soldiers had silly hats, and some had stuffed animals and kids’ toys tied to their belts. They are morale builders.



“I think the morale and the skills go hand in hand, so when you walk around and you see troopers wearing their spurs,” said Ford, “you know that not only are they good team players, but they are also very good at their tradecraft.”