Meet Chong Pom Yu, the architectural visionary in FED's Family Housing Resident Office, serving as a dedicated Project Engineer!



With a total of three years at FED, including a three-year internship as a KN Intern, Chong Pom has immersed himself in the world of project management.



His journey into this field may not have been inspired by a specific moment, but what captivates him is the complete oversight of a construction project from inception to completion. "I find it most fascinating to be able to oversee a construction project from start to finish."



Chong Pom's most challenging and memorable endeavor to date is the First Team Ave. & 11th Street Roundabout project. It marks his transition from an intern shadowing other engineers to a full-fledged Project Engineer. The Roundabout project promises to be a significant chapter in his career.



So, how did Chong Pom find his way to FED? As a Civil Engineering major, he worked at USAG Yongsan and stumbled upon the KN Intern position. The decision to apply has proven to be a pivotal one. What he enjoys the most about being part of FED is the opportunity to work alongside a diverse group of individuals and gain firsthand experience in witnessing the execution and completion of construction projects.



Outside the office, Chong Pom is a self-described homebody, with weight training as his solitary hobby.



For aspiring professionals entering the field, Chong Pom advises, "Stay committed and prepared for the journey. Project management requires a mix of technical knowledge, communication skills, and adaptability." Let's salute Chong Pom Yu!



(U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)