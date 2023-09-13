SOUTH KOREAN SUB FORCE, CSG7 HOLD SUB TALKS

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Commanders and staff from Submarine Group 7 and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force, held the 57th iteration of the biannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 11-14.



"Communicating face-to-face with our counterparts in the Republic of Korea submarine force is essential to successfully conducting our many combined operations, exercises, and port visits," said Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7. "These meetings are the foundation of how we grow with a key ally and adapt to challenges together."



During SWCM, Cavanaugh met with Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force (CSF), to discuss ways to strengthen mutual cooperation and improve combined operational capabilities.



"This meeting was a great opportunity to reaffirm the solid alliance between COMSUBFOR and CSG-7 and discuss various ways of cooperation to strongly support the security and combined defense posture in the region," said Lee. "As this year marks 70th anniversary of ROK-U.S. alliance, I look forward to further strengthen cooperation between the two submarine forces and enhance theater anti-submarine warfare capabilities and combined operational capabilities through a close cooperation system."



SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. SWCM 56 was held in Jeju, South Korea, in May 2023.



This year’s talks come after U.S. Navy Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) visited Busan, South Korea, in July.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 20:30 Story ID: 453478 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 196 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOUTH KOREAN SUB FORCE, CSG7 HOLD SUB TALKS, by LCDR Samuel Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.