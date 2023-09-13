Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Belvoir Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with a Vision for the Future

Fort Belvoir, VA. (September 14, 2023)— The Intrepid Spirit Center (ISC) at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), in partnership with the Defense Intrepid Network, commemorated its 10th anniversary with a special event that celebrated a decade of unparalleled service, commitment, and innovation in the care of our nation's warriors.



Over the last decade, the ISC has established itself as a beacon of hope, offering specialized care to Service Members grappling with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), acute concussions, and other combat-related conditions. The center's holistic approach ensures that the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of every warrior is catered to with expertise and compassion.



“A decade ago, this facility was born out of an earnest desire to serve those who have given so much in service to this nation. It symbolizes more than bricks and mortar; it stands as a testament to our collective commitment to the well-being of our warriors” said Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of the National Capital Region Health Network. “From its inception, it has been a sanctuary for healing and a center of innovation.”



The celebration highlighted the unwavering support of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, whose generosity laid the foundation for the ISC. Their commitment has been instrumental in realizing the vision of the center and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of military medical care.



Collaboration has been a cornerstone of the ISC's success. By working closely with the Defense Intrepid Network, the center has been able to harness a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and resources. The 10-year milestone serves as a testament to what can be achieved when multiple entities come together with a unified purpose.



"We stand here today, not just to celebrate our past achievements but to recommit ourselves to the future," said Lt. Cmdr. Christine Brady, Chief of the ATAMMC ISC. "The Intrepid Spirit Center is a living testament to our dedication to those who serve, and we will continue to pave the way in research, treatment, and care."



The 10-year anniversary event concluded with a vision of hope, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the warriors who trust the ISC with their care, with the continuing goal of ensuring that every Service Member, irrespective of where they are stationed, receives consistent, world-class care.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:49 Story ID: 453461 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Belvoir Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with a Vision for the Future, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.