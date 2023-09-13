167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2023

Senior Airman Spencer Hamilton is a loadmaster for the 167th Airlift Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for September 2023.

As a loadmaster, Hamilton is responsible for proper loading, securing, and escorting cargo and passengers on the wing’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft. He conducts pre-flight inspections, calculates proper weight distribution and supervises the loading and unloading of cargo.

Hamilton’s supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Nate Smith, says Hamilton has exceptional leadership qualities and regularly volunteers for duties.

“He consistently sets the standard for his peers, demonstrating a positive, proactive, and dedicated approach to his responsibilities,” said Smith. “Additionally, Senior Airman Hamilton's ability to maintain a high level of aircraft knowledge further distinguishes him. His knowledge is a vital asset that not only contributes to his personal growth but also significantly enhances the overall performance of the operations group.”

Hometown: Harpers Ferry, WV

Job Title: Aircraft Loadmaster

How long have you served in the unit?: I have served in the Unit for 3 ½ years

My job here is important because: As a loadmaster, we are in charge of safely on and offloading cargo from the aircraft. While loading, we are in charge of accepting cargo or people for airlift and make sure that proper restraint is available for each piece of cargo. Along with that, we are responsible for flying cargo and people across the world, while maintaining safety throughout. We must stay current and qualified with our flying and ground training, so we are able to answer the call at any time.

Civilian job: Delivery Technician for Jefferson Pharmacy. I deliver prescriptions and various pieces of medical equipment, as my part-time job while I am still in college.

Education: I graduated from Jefferson High School, and I am currently a senior at Shepherd University studying Business Administration.

Hobbies: Golfing, Fishing, Skiing, Exercising, and Flying

Goals (military and/or civilian): My goal is to see and experience as much of the world as possible, whether that be with the military or on the civilian side. It is one of the perks of being a loadmaster, and it has created a passion for seeing new places.

I am proudest of: My proudest moment was an aeromedical mission I did in 2021. Being able to bring wounded individuals back from austere locations was a very rewarding feeling. Along with that, it is very rewarding to move troops back who have been deployed, as you know they finally get to come home.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I got my private pilot’s license back in July.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: The most exciting thing for me is all of the trips and countries I have been to. I love going to these different countries and getting to see a small glimpse into their culture, while also eating the great food there. I had never left the country prior to enlisting, and now I have been to 10 different countries and 4 different continents during my travels.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Just to be grateful for the position you are in. Traveling to different locations puts in perspective that there are a lot worse places and situations that you could be in.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: As cliché as it sounds, just work hard and have a good demeanor and everything else will take care of itself. Working hard and having a great mindset will allow you to be successful and enjoy doing your job.

The best thing about working with my team is: The best thing about working with my team is the camaraderie that is built on and off the airplane. Getting to know everyone through travel and work has been the best part so far.

