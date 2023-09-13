NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Task Order for Electrical Distribution Upgrades at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc., Cayce, South Carolina, a $27,467,138, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F9953) – under previously-awarded General Services Administration Area-wide contract (GS-00P-16-BSD-1190) – for design and construction of Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program P505 electrical distribution upgrades at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, and the implementation of selected energy conservation measures for lighting improvements.



Work will be performed in Beaufort, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by February 2026.



Fiscal years 2019 and 2020 military construction (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $20,224,507 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $17,419,367 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



