NAS Pensacola Celebrates Ombudsmen With Appreciation Luncheon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty signs a proclamation denoting Sept. 14 as Navy Family Ombudsman Program Appreciation Day during the installation's annual Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon at the air station's Mustin Beach Club. Navy ombudsmen serves as an information link between command leadership and command families who might not have a means of direct communication to commanders and other influential people.

By Ens. Angelique Therrien, Naval Air Station Pensacola public affairs

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 15 area ombudsmen were recognized for their support of service members at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's annual Ombudsmen Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 14 at the Mustin Beach Club.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty signed a proclamation during the hour-long event, denoting Sept. 14 as Navy Family Ombudsman Program Appreciation Day.

"The contribution you make to the success of a command's mission is immeasurable," Shashaty said to Ombudsmen representing several of NAS Pensacola's tenant commands. "Your efforts in supporting Navy families enable Sailors and commands to focus on mission requirements, all while knowing families have a trained and reliable resource to provide support. Although families may experience uncertain times or crisis events in their lives, you continue to bring compassion through your communication and ensure families feel supported at all times."

Sept. 14 is set aside for Navy personnel and families to show appreciation to command Ombudsmen for their dedicated service to the Fleet, Fighter and Family. This practice goes back to the inception of the program in 1970, when Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt, Jr., introduced the Navy Family Command Ombudsman Program created via Z-Gram 24.

NAS Pensacola tenant command Ombudsmen present were individually recognized during the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC)-coordinated event, receiving a certificate of appreciation and gift bag. Shashaty, introduced by FFSC Director R. Train Hatton during the event, added that the link between the family and service member's command remains vital to the overall success of any mission.

"When families in crisis receive information, resources, support and assistance to better navigate their circumstances, it increases overall resiliency and makes them better equipped to navigate the military lifestyle with greater strength," he said.

