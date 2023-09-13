Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th FTG conducts emergency response, public health tabletop exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The 340th Flying Training Group conducted an emergency response and public health tabletop exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Sep. 7, 2023.

    The Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency also took part in the emergency response exercise that 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron representatives and Fire Department personnel were able to assist with.

    “The first exercise was a fire and evacuation drill to ensure our personnel could properly respond by sounding fire alarms, calling the JBSA Emergency Communications Center, alerting all occupants, evacuating facility, assembling at our designated location and accomplishing personnel accountability,” said Shane MacDonald, 340th Flying Training Group emergency manager. “The second exercise was a separate tabletop event that involved the public health scenario.”

    The tabletop exercise allowed the group to test and validate established plans and checklists along with determining other capabilities or resources needed to ensure mission continuation during public health emergency events.

