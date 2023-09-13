Doc Jargon: No hurry to find right answer

Dear Doc Jargon,



I was watching an old movie about World War II with my grandpa last weekend and John Wayne was in it. He hollered at a Soldier and used the words, “on the double!” Now I know he meant hurry, but I wonder where the term came from. Can you tell me if it is still used in today’s military?



Sincerely,



In No Hurry







Dear, In No Hurry,



First, I must congratulate you and your grandpa on great taste in classic movies. John Wayne starred in at least 10 movies that were about World War II. Every one of them is an amazing story. But I know you already know that.



The term you are asking about is one with its roots in marching and interestingly, in music. In the music world double time is twice as fast as regular time — and in marching, that transferred over because drums used to keep the pace for ceremonial marching in the military. Sometimes they still do. The command from the leader of the formation that will cause them to increase their speed is, “double time — march.” The members of the formation will then step off with 30-inch steps and take 180 steps per minute.



The saying made a leap to regular military lingo as a way to tell someone to hurry up. Exactly when that leap happened, I couldn’t say. However, there is reference to the term being used in the early 1800s with the same meaning. So, the term was pretty cool for the Duke, but it could also have been used by Soldiers during the War of 1812.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

