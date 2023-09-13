Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doc Jargon: No hurry to find right answer

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    Photo By Collen McGee | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    I was watching an old movie about World War II with my grandpa last weekend and John Wayne was in it. He hollered at a Soldier and used the words, “on the double!” Now I know he meant hurry, but I wonder where the term came from. Can you tell me if it is still used in today’s military?

    Sincerely,

    In No Hurry



    Dear, In No Hurry,

    First, I must congratulate you and your grandpa on great taste in classic movies. John Wayne starred in at least 10 movies that were about World War II. Every one of them is an amazing story. But I know you already know that.

    The term you are asking about is one with its roots in marching and interestingly, in music. In the music world double time is twice as fast as regular time — and in marching, that transferred over because drums used to keep the pace for ceremonial marching in the military. Sometimes they still do. The command from the leader of the formation that will cause them to increase their speed is, “double time — march.” The members of the formation will then step off with 30-inch steps and take 180 steps per minute.

    The saying made a leap to regular military lingo as a way to tell someone to hurry up. Exactly when that leap happened, I couldn’t say. However, there is reference to the term being used in the early 1800s with the same meaning. So, the term was pretty cool for the Duke, but it could also have been used by Soldiers during the War of 1812.

    Sincerely,

    Doc Jargon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:01
    Story ID: 453442
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doc Jargon: No hurry to find right answer, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Doc Jargon: Cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Doc Jargon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT