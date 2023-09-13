Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Memories: Jackson pays tribute to 9-11 fallen

    230911-A-JU979-2306

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    It used to be said that everyone knew where they were when President Kennedy was assassinated, or when Neal Armstrong first stepped onto the lunar surface.

    Today, most people can tell you where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

    On Monday, Fort Jackson honored those who lost their lives during those attacks with a wreath laying ceremony at Centennial Park on post.

    “We do this in honor of memories of the souls who we lost and pay tribute to the patriots and families who sacrificed so much,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander. “Today we’re honoring the memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost on Sept. 11, 2001. We’re paying tribute to all patriots and their families who sacrificed their lives for freedom.”

    Command teams of the active-duty units and Partners in Excellence laid wreathes at the Centennial Park flagpole.

    Kelly and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs laid a wreath to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11 and in the subsequent wars that followed.

    The shared experience of the terrorist attacks “links all of us together” and binds the American people together, he added. It is important to remember “lest we forget.”

    “Most people can think about where they were on that fateful day,” said Kelly, who was a captain serving in Kosovo during the attacks.

    The day after the attacks the Army would wake up to a different place. At some installations, such as Fort Liberty (formerly known as Fort Bragg), North Carolina, gates would appear where none were before.

    “We went from a peacetime Army to an Army at war virtually overnight,” said Col. Kenneth Dwyer, commander of the Leader Training Brigade. “It certainly changed the course of all our careers and our lives.”

    Dwyer had already been serving for a couple years when the attacks happened. He was a lieutenant in the 101st Airborne Division when his radio telephone operator came into his office asking if he had seen a plane crash into the World Trade Center.

    “My first instinct was it was just a small little Cessna or something else,” Dwyer said. “And then, you know, you go and watch the TV and, of course, it was so impactful. Then the second plane hit, and the towers came down. It certainly changed all of our lives.”

    It began 20 years of warfare against terrorism and changed the Army forever.

    On Aug. 19, 2006, Dwyer was hit by an enemy rocket propelled grenade during an engagement in Afghanistan. He would lose an eye and his left hand.

    “Because I was abroad, I came back to a very different United States,” Kelly said after the ceremony. “Security at the airport was very different. So, I came back to different society and it was very noticeable.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:12
    Story ID: 453440
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Memories: Jackson pays tribute to 9-11 fallen, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    230911-A-ZN169-1000
    230911-A-ZN169-1138
    230911-A-ZN169-1174
    230911-A-ZN169-1221
    230911-A-ZN169-1227
    230911-A-JU979-2250
    230911-A-JU979-2397
    230911-A-JU979-2306

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    9-11
    TRADOC
    Patriot Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT