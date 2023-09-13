Ample Strike 23

NAMEST AIR BASE, Czechia– U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 31st Munitions Squadron and 731st Munitions Squadron practice Agile Combat Employment concepts while participating in exercise Ample Strike at Namest Air Base, Czechia, Sept. 12-14, 2023.





Exercises like Ample Strike showcase elements of ACE while enabling U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across a spectrum of military operations.





“Ample Strike is focused on conducting realistic close air support scenarios for the training of NATO Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and CAS pilots.” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Carver, 510th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “When our U.S. and NATO forces have the relationships, knowledge and expertise to conduct ACE operations from multiple locations, we achieve combat advantage.”





Ample Strike challenged the team’s capabilities to perform CAS operations and their ability to quickly hot pit refuel and reload munitions onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon in an unfamiliar Location.





U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa continuously exercise ways to improve passive and active defense capabilities. These capabilities ensure U.S. advantage in resiliency and protects U.S. assets and personnel.





“It's important to demonstrate that we can employ airpower in a contested environment alongside Allied forces,” said Master Sgt. Sung Choi, 510th FGS Weapons Loading Element NCOIC. The more we integrate with our Allies and partner nations, the more resilient and survivable we become as a coalition air power. Training in Czechia allows us to adapt to another unique environment, and ultimately provide a more forward, effective deterrent in the European theater.”

Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 Location: NAMEST, CZ