Chaplain Corps holds first doctoral-level graduation

The Army Chaplain Corps held its first formal ceremony to acknowledge the academic achievements of past graduates from the Clinical Pastoral Education and Family Life programs. The graduation ceremony was held at the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership’s Zimmerman Auditorium, Sept. 8.



This ceremony marked the first time the Chaplain Corps formally recognized the academic graduation of CPE and Family Life Specialists. It was also the first transition of responsibility ceremony for the dean.



“It is my privilege to address you as I depart my role as dean. My heart is full of gratitude for the opportunity I’ve had in this role.” said Graduate School Dean, Chaplain (Col.) Roy Myers. “The graduate school has influenced professionalization in our Corps and set conditions for Army success. I depart today just as I began with a heart full of gratitude.”



Chaplains who have graduated from the CPE Doctor of Ministry or Family Life Master of Arts and Master of Science programs were eligible to participate. Some 20 chaplains were recognized. Several of the graduates participated online using Microsoft Teams. These programs are conducted in affiliation with three schools. Wesley Seminary hosts the doctorate program while Texas A&M and Webster University host both master’s programs.



The student graduates go back many years. Some go as far back as 2005 with more recent graduates from 2020 to 2023. Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William “Bill” Green, deputy chief of chaplains, hosted the ceremony.



Green also presented the ACPE Accreditation Certificate to Chaplain.

(Col.) Ibraheem Raheem, Director, School for Spiritual Care and CPE.



“As our Chaplain Corps continues to transform in order to meet the everchanging needs of our Army Family, the graduates we are honoring today represent capabilities and specializations required to support the diverse, dynamic and pluralistic population we are called to serve,” Green said. “Today’s graduates include specialists in spiritual care and instruction, and also Family Life Chaplains, and chaplains earning various Doctor of Ministry degrees. The Chaplain Corps, make no mistake about it, is a learning organization. And our graduate school supports the Army Learning Model helping our people get their training, education and self-development opportunities required to deliver exceptional religious support in a complex and constantly changing environment.”



This event recognizes the significant academic achievements of chaplains in the two specialty fields. This is a major function for any academic institution, and signals that this is in fact an accredited graduate school. The ceremony was an academic affair and guests were invited to wear regalia.



Reverend Dr. David McAllister-Wilson, President at Wesley Theological Seminary was the speaker for the graduation ceremony. He assumed the office of President on July 1, 2002. This makes him one of the longest-serving presidents within the Association of Theological Schools.



“Wesley proudly joins with the Chaplain Corps as a junior partner in establishing this innovative opportunity to support and shape the chaplaincy,” McAllister-Wilson said. “Equipping chaplains has become a priority for Wesley. And brings us into partnership with all three services. Few if any seminaries have anything comparable. Over 200 chaplains have completed one of our several Doctor of Ministry programs and we have now just stood up our Master of Divinity for military chaplain specializations.”



The second part of the ceremony was the formal recognition of the change from Myers and a welcome to the new dean, Chaplain (Col.) Mark Lee.



“We do this work not for our glory,” Lee said. “We do this work truly for the calling that is beyond us. For whatever divine power has called each of us to be. For we do this to equip, better educate and prepare our chaplains to be the very best, world-class religious care providers and spiritual care providers for the U.S. Army, Soldiers and their Families.”



The U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership – Graduate School was constituted on Jan. 4, 2020, following the divestiture of the Army Clinical Pastoral Education System from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. The graduate school has grown since that time to encompass four schools.



The graduate school’s mission is to conduct institutional (non-PME), operational and self-development domain education on behalf of the Army Chief of Chaplains and Director, USA-IRL. Faculty and staff provide adaptable and integrated chaplain educational programs that develop “competence, character and commitment,” in order to form religious support professionals at echelon who are able to provide exceptional religious support to a complex and constantly changing Army.



Elements within the graduate school are accredited by the Training and Doctrine Command, by ACPE, the Standard for Spiritual Care and Education and by affiliation agreement with the Association of Theological Schools.



This ceremony catches up on the recognition of past graduates. Subsequent ceremonies will focus on future graduates.

