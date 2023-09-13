Meyers Against Fires

The Navy Core Values of Honor, Courage and Commitment aren’t something that you live by when in uniform, you are to live by them every second of everyday. Steelworker 2nd class (SW2) Kyle Meyers is the living definition of that as he is a Navy Recruiter by day and Volunteer Firefighter by night.



On October 27, 2022, around 9:30pm, SW2 Meyers and his crew were one of the first to arrive on scene to the burning house in Cumberland County on Blake Road. When they arrived on scene, they were notified that there was a mother and two children stuck in the house and that there was no way for them to get out without the assistance of the firefighters. Without hesitation SW2 Meyers jumped out of his truck, grabbed his equipment, and darted toward the house to begin the rescue mission. The crews on scene begin to make their way into the house and break windows on the outside to ventilate the house and bring down the temperature to buy those who were stuck inside some time. Due to his quick and courageous actions he and his crew was able to save all three residences of the home in less than five minutes.



“Due to my basic firefighting training at boot camp for the Navy and the night Firefighting Academy that I attended at the local community college, I was ready for this situation, said SW2 Meyers. “I joined the Navy to serve my country and I joined the Fire Department to serve the community that I live in and being able to make a difference in someone’s life is fulfilling. I didn’t do this for the accolades or the awards”.



On September 12, 2023, SW2 Kyle Meyers and the Cumberland Fire Department received the Lifesaving Firefighter and Unit Citation Award for their heroic actions on the night of October 27, 2022.



SW2 Meyers is originally from Benson, North Carolina and is now a part of the Cumberland, North Carolina community. He has been in the Navy for more than 10 years and has been a part of the volunteer fire department for more than two years.

