Jackson, survivors honor fallen South Carolinians

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A runner gives a 'thumbs-up' during the Run/Walk for the Fallen 5K, Sept 9. Participants ran to pay homage to South Carolinians who lost their lives due to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the events that followed.

Trainees, Soldiers and Survivors gathered on Hilton Field, Sept. 9 to remember the lives of South Carolinians who paid the ultimate sacrifice and to pay homage to their lives and the survivors left behind.

“The Run/Walk for the Fallen is important because it’s a remembrance event,” said Marilynn Bailey, Army Community Services specialist. “We don’t ever want to forget those that have given their life for our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Runners and walkers alike donned racing bibs with the names of a South Carolinian who has died in the line of duty since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and the Global War on Terrorism that followed the events of that fateful day.

“I’m representing my daughter, Rosie, that passed away,” said Angela Crespo, mother of Rosangela “Rosie” Crespo.

Martha Rabon, surviving mother of Sgt. Luther W. Rabon, Jr. said, “This event means a lot to us. The Survivor Outreach Services has made us feel like we’re still a part of the military life my son chose.”

Sgt. Rabon died Oct. 1, 2010 in the Orgun district of Paktika province, Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was assigned to the 1221st Engineer Clearance Company with the South Carolina National Guard. He is survived by his wife, children and parents.

Martha Rabon has participated in every Run/Walk for the Fallen on Fort Jackson since her son’s passing.

“When my son first died, I felt like I was all by myself, like I was the only one,” Rabon recalled. “I was depressed for quite some time, but then I got in touch with the Survivor Outreach Services and it’s like a second family.”

Survivor Outreach Services strives to embrace and reassure survivors that they are continually linked to the military through a unified support program that enables them to remain an important part of the military Family for as long as they desire.

The next SOS event is the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, Sept. 30 in Columbia, South Carolina. For more information regarding the SOS program and services, contact Marilynn Bailey at 751-5444 or George Bertsche at 803-299-1209.