Unite Program to bolster unit resiliency

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Austin Chapman, 7th Force Support, Squadron Community Cohesion Coordinator, shed some light on the Unite Program and its effort to support Airmen through activities and events.



“UNITE is intended to empower squadron commanders to host cohesion-building activities,” said Chapman. “It’s a tool for commanders to provide a little bit of fun for the Airmen. These events encourage member interaction, it bolsters morale. Team building builds cohesion.”



The program was created in 2018 to revitalize squadrons and emphasize the phrase “people first." The additional funding can be used to develop morale-building events that uplift and bring Airmen together outside of work. Earlier this year, the Suicide Prevention and Response Committee identified the program as a way to foster connections among peers. Having the opportunity to bond while making lasting relationships can be monumental to improving an individual’s resiliency.



Mentioning the current status of the program, Chapman expressed that many know of the program, yet there could be more participation and utilization.



“I would say about half of our money is used,” said Chapman. “We get $100,000 a year, and we end up leaving a lot of that on the table. It's free money, let's use it” said Chapman. For anyone interested in starting an event, “it just starts with an email to me, or a phone call to me, and we go from there. I determine what I can do, we come up with a plan, and then I submit a funding request to Bigger Air Force. It takes me about a week to get something approved. I'll work with anybody in the squadron.”



The program hosts many on base events to cater to the Dyess community some past examples being Paintball at Outdoor Rec and Murder Mysteries at the Hanger Center. In addition to the Unite Program, Chapman runs other base events such as the upcoming Rock Fest, an exciting opportunity to connect and jam out to top rock bands. The concert will feature Skillet, Hoobastank and The Dirty Hooks at the Parade Ground, with eight private organizations selling food on September 23.



“What do these Airmen want,” asked Chapman. “What do the families want? How do you make them happy? We're always asking ourselves that and shaping our events accordingly.” If you or someone you know would be interested in creating a fun event, visit https://dyessfss.com/unite/ for more information.

