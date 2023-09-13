Range comes alive with sound of skeet shooting

Fort Jackson’s Aachen Range was alive with the sound of gunfire and the smell of gunpowder, on Sept. 9, as Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs worked with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation to host the first installment of Second Friday Range Day.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to get our cadre, drill sergeants, Department of the Army Civilian employees and Family members out here to participate in some outdoor activities,” Ochs said. “We’re going to start doing this every month.”

Aachen Range is the only range on Fort Jackson that is available for privately-owned weapons. It has 28 lanes that extend 200 meters and can be used for both rifle and pistol shooting. The skeet range is only open during special events, such as the second Friday shooting event.

“Sgt. Maj. Ochs and I sat down about two months ago and came up with different ideas of how we can increase patronage and participation here at Aachen Range,” said Chris Helie, outdoor recreation manager. “So, we came up with the idea of doing this on every second Friday.”

Helie said just like with any other MWR event, they just want people to be involved and enjoy themselves at one of the treasured MWR facilities on Fort Jackson.

“I’m just excited that we have Aachen Range open again,” said Col. Mark Huhtanen, Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer. “I’ve been shooting trap and skeet for about 20 years now, so having this here on Fort Jackson is awesome and I’m glad the sergeant major was able to get this going.”

Staff Sgt. Kevin Stanford was also eager for the opportunity.

“I was pretty excited because I’ve never had a post sergeant major actually put something on like this before,” Stanford said. “I would like to see it become a regular thing and maybe, if we get more participation, they could open this range up more often, so more people can come out here and shoot.”

Stanford also said for those who may think it’s a command-only event they should not be intimidated.

“Everyone out here is being super friendly. There’s no judgement, so just come out and have a good time,” he said. “If anything, you might learn something if you’ve never shot (skeet) before.”

For those that didn’t have privately-owned weapons, MWR was able to provide shotguns, 25 clay pigeon targets, and ammunition for the weapons for $25, but they’re only available for use on the skeet range.

“We have 12- and 20-gauge shotguns and the ammunition,” said Helie. “We do require they use our ammunition if they use our weapons, but it’s all included in the price.”

To rent the shotguns for the skeet range on second-Friday shooting events, patrons simply need to be ID card holders or accompanied by one.

The next Second Friday Range Day is Oct. 13 from 1-5 p.m. Owners must register all personally-owned firearms with the Provost Marshal Office and follow all Fort Jackson regulations with transporting personally-owned firearms on post.

For more information about registering or transporting weapons while on post, contact the Fort Jackson Provost Marshal Office at 751-6019.

