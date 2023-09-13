1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Activation

SEMBACH, Germany -- The 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, will activate on October 4, 2023, at Katterbach Kaserne in Ansbach, Germany.



1-57 is an active duty short range air defense unit with similar capabilities as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Ansbach, Germany.



This battalion will provide additional surface-based air defense to the European theater. The 1-57 ADAR and 5-4 ADAR directly support ground force commanders with short-range air defense systems.



The 1-57 activation follows the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which was activated last October to serve as a Brigade Headquarters under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.



The expansion of U.S. Army air defense capacity in Europe has long been planned. Since the 10th AAMDC was upgraded to a one-star command in 2019, the role of brigade headquarters over the air defense battalions has been filled on a rotational basis by Army National Guard air defense brigades from three states.



Adding the new 1-57 short-range air defense regiment under the 52D ADA BDE to theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM.



On October 11, 2023, the C Battery 1-57 will activate in Vicenza, Italy, where they will directly support the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Airborne.



U.S. President Joe Biden announced this new air defense artillery brigade at the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022.



For additional information, contact 10th AAMDC Public Affairs at +49 (0)611.143.542.2872 or robert.p.wormley2.mil@army.mil

