Strategic Engagements Strengthen U.S. Army and Navy Collaboration in Bahrain

Bahrain – In a series of key leader engagements, U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division (USACE TAD) commander, visited Bahrain on Sept. 11, to fortify the already strong inter-service partnerships with the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and Naval Support Activity Bahrain (NSA Bahrain).



Hannan initiated his series of visits by meeting with the Transatlantic Middle East District’s (TAM) Bahrain Area Office. The discussions focused on ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of both the Army and Navy in the region.



Accompanied by key Middle East District personnel, Hannan toured ongoing projects, namely the NSA Electrical Upgrade and the Ship-to-Shore Utilities project. These initiatives serve as linchpins for the collaboration between USACE TAD, NAVCENT, and NSA Bahrain.



"These projects are pivotal in elevating both the strategic interests and security architecture in the region, serving as a testament to effective Army-Navy cooperation," said Hannan.



In separate meetings with U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, and U.S. Navy Capt.

Zachariah D. Aperauch, Commanding Officer of NSA Bahrain, Hannan discussed the current state and future trajectory of projects aimed at supporting naval operations and regional stability.



These strategic engagements underscore the collaborative energy and shared focus of the U.S. Army and Navy in Bahrain.



VADM Cooper commended the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bahrain Area Office personnel, saying, "Keep up the great work!"



"The strong alliance between the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain serves as a cornerstone for effective military cooperation throughout the U.S. Central Command’s AOR," said Hannan.



"As a crucial hub for naval operations, Bahrain has become an integral part of robust collaborations with CENTCOM component commands. These engagements provide an invaluable opportunity to enhance regional security and develop critical infrastructure."



