New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Enhance Marine Corps ‘Teaming’

QUANTICO, VA. — After years of planning, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic opened the doors to its new Quantico area facility on Sept. 7 for the purpose of enhancing the command’s longstanding synergy with the Marine Corps.



Situated just minutes from Marine Corps sponsors and decision-makers, the NIWC Atlantic Quantico Site will be a key annex of the command’s Expeditionary Warfare (ExW) Department, which has a long history of supporting Marines with information warfare solutions.



“Today’s environment of strategic competition means we don’t have the luxury of time when it comes to developing and fielding capabilities today that the warfighter may need to fight and win tomorrow,” said NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy. “As a key partner with Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) and Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) in the research, development, integration and support for many Marines Corps systems and technologies, I believe this new facility here in the National Capital Region is postured to become a bustling hub of teaming and innovation for the warfighter.”



At the forefront of the vision for the new space is the Department of the Navy (DON)’s concerted effort to connect all networks and systems across the maritime domain. In the case of the Marines, the DON requires an expeditionary force fully integrated with the fleet and ready to operate seamlessly in any contested environment.



“I believe the opening of this facility couldn’t have come at a better time,” Dr. Todd Calhoun, Marine Corps Systems Command executive director, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I would like to add my thanks to the NIWC Atlantic project team that worked so hard to make this a reality. Teaming and integration are essential to our new warfighting concepts, and it’s very clear to me how important our partnership with NIWC Atlantic is [on that front].”



A large portion of the facility was designed with maximum flexibility in mind using cable trays, configurable electrical busways and mobile workbenches on casters. Engineers, scientists, logisticians and other technical experts will use the modular lab to research and develop U.S. Marine Corps command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and information technology systems.



In addition to enhancing collaboration with MCSC and MCWL, the new site will support other DON organizations, including Program Executive Office Land Systems, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, Program Executive Office Manpower Logistics and Business Solutions, Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services, and Headquarters Marine Corps.



The site will also enhance support for NIWC Atlantic’s ongoing work with the U.S. Coast Guard.



Ashlee Landreth, who leads NIWC Atlantic’s ExW Department, said the Quantico site will enable closer collaboration between her workforce and their Marine Corps partners.



“I am privileged to lead a department of nearly 700 professionals who pride themselves on the right combination of talent and mission-focused culture,” Landreth said. “Along with our industry partners, those working in this facility will be exposed to C4ISR technologies, testing, experimentation and concepts of employment that will drive innovation and make our warfighters more lethal.”



ExW Department leaders said the opening of the Quantico site took many key players in facilities and operations working tirelessly over the years to complete the task. In the end, it was their creativity, persistence, ingenuity and foresight that made the difference.



“We’re grateful for this outcome — and now the most important work begins,” Landreth said. “We know this strategic collaboration center will quickly become an enabler for accomplishing critical efforts in support of naval and joint integration.”



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 20:32 Story ID: 453372 Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Enhance Marine Corps ‘Teaming’, by Steve Ghiringhelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.