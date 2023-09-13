554 REDHORSE, AFRC assist 36 WG during Operation Sundown

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – Members from several Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers collaborated with the 36th Wing to save the Air Force $2.2 million during Operation Sundown Aug. 29 to Sept. 13, 2023, here.



The team work of the 554th, 555th, 556th, 560th and 567th REDHORSEs, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and 36th Operations Support Squadron led an effort between Pacific Air Force and the Air Force Reserve Command that totaled 2,250 man-hours to disassemble and the removal of 12 damaged sun shades on the flightline.



“There is $2.2 million in costs associated with the demolition of the sun shades as a result of Typhoon Mawar,” said Maj. Omar Cervantes, 554th RHS garrison support flight commander. “If we contract it out, it’s very difficult to get it done (inexpensively), so we did it in house as a multi-agency mission in order to preserve some of the costs.”



During Typhoon Mawar, the sun shades’ fabric were ripped off and the structures were damaged. This presented an extreme foreign object and debris hazard for the taxiway and apron.



“Our efforts are directly supporting the revitalization of 12 parking spots designated for fifth generation aircraft valued at $1.2 billion,” said Staff Sgt. Foster Bohager, 554th RHS site lead. “This sets the stage for future construction of shelters and further enhancing the Indo-Pacific Command fighter capability.”



The AFRC members were originally at Andersen AFB to assist with recovery efforts after the typhoon and return the base to operational status but are now supporting Operation Sundown.



“We’re meeting U.S. INDOPACOM priorities through the renovation of these sunshades to help with aircraft parking by allowing further maneuverability in the operational force,” Cervantes added. “Pacific Air Force is looking at building expedient small asset protection systems here, so having a clean slate gives commanders more options for the development of this area and gives PACAF planning options.”



Operation Sundown consisted of heavy equipment operators, structures personnel, and electricians in addition to the 36 CES and 36 OSS. However, each Airmen demonstrated multiple capabilities to complete the month-long project in 16 days.



“Just wearing the red hat is an awesome opportunity to get integrated into other Air Force Specialty Codes and fine tune what the REDHORSE mission is,” said Bohager. “You may be asked to step out of your comfort zone and that’s why I love being REDHORSE. You’re a jack of all trades and a multi-capable Airman.”

