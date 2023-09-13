Linebacker of the Week: SMSgt Catherine Flores

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam -- U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Catherine Flores, 36th Contingency Response Group plans and programs superintendent, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 6, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a plans and programs superintendent, Flores is responsible for all 36th CRG participation in exercises, local or off island, as well as activities being conducted on Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen. She ensures succinct tracking, deployment, and redeployment of all personnel and cargo from five squadrons across the area of responsibility. She monitors, updates and briefs the group commander on exercise updates and President of the United States and Vice President of the United States’ missions, standing up a 24/7 operations center within 24 hours’ notice to meet Joint Task Force standards.



Flores, an Air Force reservist, has been part of the Guam 44th Aerial Port Squadron for more than 22 years, recently taking on orders to support the 36th CRG as the senior enlisted leader for plans and programs supporting a 475-member group. Her outstanding work as the superintendent has been crucial to multiple POTUS and VPOTUS movements. Furthermore, she coordinated 48 missions resulting in successful transfer of more than 285 passengers and 690.85 short tons of cargo.



“I’ve been in for about 23 years and I still love it,” said Flores. “I’m in the reserves and if I had the opportunity to stay here on long tour orders, I would.”



Flores was also the senior noncommissioned officer for the 36 CRG battle staff during Typhoon Mawar and Task Force Rise Up. She coordinated response across Guam, to provide 325 thousand meals, 560 thousand liters of water, 25 generators, building 132 roofs, totaling 11.3 thousand square feet and more than 3,520 man hours.



“Everyone is looking at you and I want to be able to set the example,” said Flores. “You also have to have fun doing it so my motto is to work hard and play hard.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Way to go, Flores!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:03 Story ID: 453365 Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SMSgt Catherine Flores, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.